Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9 PM

Sean Ellsworth Hoffman, a remarkable regional fiddler, is known for his sensitive fiddling style, excellent tonation, heartfelt lyrics, beautiful melodies and remarkable energy on stage. His exquisite song about his travels in Alaska, Northbound, will be featured on the next Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 30, Segment 1

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 30, Segment 2