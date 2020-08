Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9 PM

The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded in historic downtown, Plymouth, Indiana. This episode features International touring artists Diane Van Deurzen & Lisa Otey, a perfect blend of hot jazz, sultry blues and boogie-woogie known for creating an atmosphere of intimacy with their humor and joyful interactions with the audience.

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Episode 36, Segment 1

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Episode 36, Segment 2