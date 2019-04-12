Will Michigan Join The Space Race In A Trillion Dollar Industry?

Industry experts say the window is closing for Michigan to join what they say will be a trillion dollar satellite launch industry.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer in February scrapped two

million dollars in funding to survey Michigan for a potential

satellite launch site.

That move leaves the project in limbo.

Gavin Brown is with the Michigan Aerospace

Manufacturers Association. He says other states, including

Hawaii, Alaska, and New Jersey are already beginning

aggressive campaigns to build launch facilities.

Brown says, “I’m concerned because the aggressive nature, it’s

real. I don’t think a lot of folks understand that the

folks that can get there first are going to get a bulk

of the business.”

At least one Northern Michigan representative, whose

district has joined the list of potential launch sites, says

there is still interest in allocating funding for a launch

project.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office says Whitmer is

focused on solving real problems for all Michiganders

including fixing the roads and cleaning up drinking water.

