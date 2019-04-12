Will Michigan Join The Space Race In A Trillion Dollar Industry?

Industry experts say the window is closing for Michigan to join what they say will be a trillion dollar satellite launch industry.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer in February scrapped two
million dollars in funding to survey Michigan for a potential
satellite launch site.
That move leaves the project in limbo.
Gavin Brown is with the Michigan Aerospace
Manufacturers Association. He says other states, including
Hawaii, Alaska, and New Jersey are already beginning
aggressive campaigns to build launch facilities.
Brown says, “I’m concerned because the aggressive nature, it’s
real. I don’t think a lot of folks understand that the
folks that can get there first are going to get a bulk
of the business.”
At least one Northern Michigan representative, whose
district has joined the list of potential launch sites, says
there is still interest in allocating funding for a launch
project.
A spokesperson for the Governor’s office says Whitmer is
focused on solving real problems for all Michiganders
including fixing the roads and cleaning up drinking water.
