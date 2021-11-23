Winter boots, clothing needed at Camp Atterbury; new armories to open for donations

Team Rubicon is asking for donations of winter boots and shoes heading into the holiday season.

The veteran-led nonprofit has been helping coordinate donations at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, where thousands of Afghan evacuees are waiting to be settled across the country.

Michael Martel, operations associate for Team Rubicon, says there’s been a steady stream of donations since evacuees began arriving at Camp Atterbury in September, and that Hoosiers have been particularly generous in their donations for infants, children and mothers.

“Right now, our biggest shortfall is men's shoes, warmer weather men's shoes,” Martel said. “Same with men's pants – men's clothing in general.”

Many of the evacuees at Camp Atterbury left Afghanistan with minimal belongings and need appropriate attire as they leave the base.

The Team Rubicon website has a full list of needed donations, including warm clothing for all ages.

Individuals can drop donations off at the Team Rubicon collection center at the Johnson County Amphitheater in Edinburgh, or at specific Indiana National Guard armories around the state:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Ave.

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

The Indiana National Guard will open two additional armories to collect donations on Nov. 29:

Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane

Columbus: 2160 Arnold St.

Team Rubicon also has an Amazon wishlist for those who want to help but are unable to make it to a physical location.

“If the need is still there, we do whatever we can to help out and serve that need,” Martel said.

Team Rubicon has been asked to assist operations at Camp Atterbury through Jan. 7.