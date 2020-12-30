Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Man For Stealing Car In South Bend

The St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit reports that a charge has been filed against a woman who shot at a man who she believed was stealing a car she had left running to warm up in South Bend on Tuesday night. The man died.

(You can read more from the latest release provided by Metro Homicide below.)

On 12/29/20 at approximately 7:20 pm, South Bend Police received a Shot Spotter activation in the 2000 Blk. of Lincoln Way West. Uniformed units quickly arrived on scene to find a four door vehicle crashed into a yard near the intersection of Lincoln Way West and O’Brien streets. Officers observed a male driver slumped over in the front seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. South Bend Fire and medics soon arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.

South Bend Police then notified the Saint Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit and we responded to the scene. We are actively investigating this case and are interviewing witnesses. During the course of the investigation tonight, we learned that the vehicle that crashed at Lincoln Way West and O’Brien streets had been left unoccupied and running to warm up in front of a house in the 2000 blk. of Lincoln Way West. The female who was using the vehicle which belongs to her boyfriend realized that the car was being stolen and fired numerous rounds at the car with a handgun as it fled westbound on Lincoln Way West.

The woman who fired the gunshots which we believe struck the victim has been interviewed at CMHU and arrested on a preliminary charge of Voluntary Manslaughter. Formal charges are pending from the Prosecutor’s Office. The arrested party has been identified as:

REVLON HARRELL F/B 27

The deceased has been identified as:

ANTHONY CRAIG LOGAN M/B 38

This is an on-going active investigation. We are asking anyone with information about this or any other homicide to contact us at 574-235-5009

An autopsy has been tentatively schedule for Thursday morning at 9:00 am