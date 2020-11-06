Woman Sentenced In Elkhart County After 10-Year-Old Dies After Ingesting Meth

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect charges in the drug-related Indiana death of her boyfriend’s 10-year-old daughter. An Elkhart County judge sentenced 31-year-old Erica Reschke to 16 years, with three years suspended, on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. The Elkhart Truth reports the Cassopolis, Michigan, woman also received a two-year sentence on a neglect of a dependent charge, with the two sentences to be served concurrently. Investigators say Reschke and her boyfriend didn't seek medical help before his 10-year-old daughter died in June 2018 after ingesting methamphetamine.