Work Progressing On Indiana Park Honoring 2 Slain Girls

By Associated Press 43 minutes ago

Credit AZRA CEYLAN / WBAA

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Progress is being made on construction of a northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017. Crews have completed an amphitheater and restrooms are set to finished this month at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi. The park is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed in February 2017 while out on a recreation trail. No arrests have ever been made in their slayings. Fundraising for the project is still under way. WXIN-TV reports that a grant organizers received will match any money raised up to $150,000 this year.

 

Tags: 
Delphi
Indiana
Abby and Libby
Memorial
Local

Related Content

Fundraising Goal Met On Park Honoring Slain Indiana Teens

By Associated Press Jul 16, 2019
Azra Ceylan/WBAA

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Organizers have reached their public fundraising goal toward building a memorial park for two teenage girls who were killed while out on a northern Indiana recreation trail more than two years ago.

The planned Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose February 2017 deaths remain unsolved.