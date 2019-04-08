This week is national Work Zone Awareness Week, a safety campaign for road workers.

Indiana and Michigan officials are hosting events in an effort to make drivers more safety-minded.

It’s getting to be construction season in the Midwest and officials are asking drivers to be more aware of the construction workers on roadways.

The theme for this year’s Work Zone Awareness Week is ‘Drive Like You Work Here.’

Diane Cross is a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“There are people who are risking their lives by working on the side

of the road while drivers are protected by thousands of pounds of

steel, metal and glass, they’re seatbelted in, they’re safe but they’re

driving recklessly or too fast or distracted in an area where people

are working on the side of the road and we’ve got to stop that,” Cross says.

Cross says they’re asking people to wear orange on Wednesday and use

social media hashtags to bring awareness to safer driving in work zones.