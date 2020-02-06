Workforce Cabinet Releases Draft Of Federal Funding Plan

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet released a draft of a new four-year plan for federal workforce funding today. They hope the public will review the plan and submit comments.

The state must submit a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act plan to receive federal funds. In the past, Indiana’s WIOA funding plan only affected services that are usually offered through WorkOne offices. This draft would impact how seven state agencies and various nonprofits offer services like unemployment insurance, jobs for veterans, and career and technical education classes in schools.

READ MORE: Indiana Workforce Boards Feel Pinch As Federal Funds Fall Short

Among other goals, it aims to get at least 60 percent of Hoosiers a credential higher than a high school diploma and to raise the median household income across the state.

In a written statement, workforce cabinet executive director PJ McGrew said he’s “confident it will get more Hoosiers on the pathway to economic success.”

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is asking for public comments to be submitted by email at GWCpubliccomment@gov.IN.gov or during a webinar on Feb. 24.

Contact Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/