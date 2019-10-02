WTO Says U.S. Can Hit EU With $7.5 Billion In Tariffs Over Airbus Subsidies

The World Trade Organization says the U.S. can impose some $7.5 billion in tariffs on EU goods annually, as a WTO arbitrator sides with the U.S. in a years-long dispute over European loans and subsidies to Airbus.

The WTO says the U.S. retaliation can take the form of a suspension of tariff concessions and other elements of trade agreements.

The U.S. first registered its Airbus dispute in October of 2004. That's when it asked the governments of Germany, France, the U.K. and Spain, along with the European Commission, to meet and discuss U.S. complaints about government loans to Airbus — particularly whether those loans and other help amounted to illegal export subsidies.

The U.S. also wanted to discuss the damage those practices might inflict on Boeing, Airbus's chief U.S. competitor for building large commercial aircraft. But those U.S.-European talks failed, and in 2005, the WTO began probing how governments have supported both Airbus and Boeing.

Under the Obama administration, the U.S. requested authorization in 2011 to "take countermeasures" to undo the adverse effects of the EU subsidies. At the time, the U.S. estimated the damage from lost sales and other disruptions as being worth between $7 billion and $10 billion yearly. In 2018, the U.S. revised that figure to $11.2 billion.

