WVPE Is Hiring - Do You Have What It Takes To Be Our Next Development Director?

88.1 WVPE's veteran Development Director is looking forward to a well-deserved retirement. These are big shoes to fill. So we are looking for a highly experienced, successful candidate to lead the next chapter in the station's development sucess.

WVPE is seeking a candidate with a minimum of five years of full-time experience in fund development with two years in a supervisory capacity; broad background and knowledge of fund development; non-profit or public radio experience recommended; Bachelor’s Degree or higher academic degree required or equivalent experience.

Want to learn more? See the full job posting here.