WVPE Welcomes A New Reporter - Annacaroline Caruso

88.1 WVPE Public Radio is pleased to announce Annacaroline Caruso has joined the reporting team at WVPE.

Annacaroline comes to Indiana by way of the East Coast. She graduated with a degree in Journalism from Boston University. She has radio reporting and producing experience from her work at WCBM in Maryland and at Virgin Media in Dublin, Ireland. She hails from the Baltimore area.

Annacaroline enjoys covering stories related to the environment and public health. Although radio journalism is her first love, she also likes to create short documentaries.

You can follow Annacaroline on Twitter @annacarolineC16 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ACCaruso.

She welcomes story ideas at: acaruso@wvpe.org