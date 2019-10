As WVPE launches its Fall Membership Campaign, it's a little bittersweet.

88.1 WVPE's Development Director, Kim Macon, is embarking on her final campaign with the station. Kim is looking forward to a well deserved retirement early in 2020. Her decades of devotion to the station have helped make it the success it is today. Let's send her out on top with this campaign. You can do that right now by calling 888 399 9873 or by pledging online by clicking here.