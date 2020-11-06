Zody Will Step Down As Indiana Democratic Party Chair After March

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody said he’ll step down as head of the state party after his term is up in March.

Zody has been the Democratic chair for eight years, the third-longest tenure in the state party’s history.

Zody said he takes full responsibility for Democrats’ disappointing results in this year’s election. Democratic candidates got blown out in the races for governor and attorney general, and Republicans grew their supermajority in the state House.

But Zody also said national headwinds made things difficult.

“Well, I think, I like to think the president had a lot to do with it, to be honest,” Zody said.

Zody said he’s also open to hearing from people who think the state party needs a new direction.

“It can’t just be 'You gotta have a new plan,'" Zody said. "Well, I want to see what you’re thinking and show me the numbers and show me what you think should be done differently and show us what you think the path is.”

Zody said Democrats need to “keep slogging away.”

