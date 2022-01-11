ag barometer

-
American farmers are less confident about current and future conditions than they were a month ago, according to the September Ag Economy Barometer…
U.S. farmers are starting to feel a little more optimistic about the financial conditions of their farms. While the improved optimism is small, this is…
American farmers continue to be more optimistic about their current situation even during an ongoing pandemic. The December Purdue Ag Economy Barometer…
The Purdue Ag Economy Barometer shows farmer sentiment across the country improved in August. The confidence is at the highest level since the pandemic…
The coronavirus pandemic has caused American farmers to feel less optimistic than before about their present and future. A recent national survey shows…
A survey of farmer sentiment improved slightly in May after dropping substantially the last two months. Most respondents are still concerned about…
A recent measure of agricultural sentiment showed farmers increasingly worried about their economic futures. The Ag Economy Barometer saw the largest…