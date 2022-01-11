Back to School

-
Classes at many Hoosier colleges, including Ball State University, begin on Monday. Students and faculty will return to campus for a second academic year…
-
Students learning primarily in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic last school year benefitted from face-to-face instruction, according to a new analysis…
-
COVID-19 is already disrupting the new school year for some students around the state, and it's creating challenges for schools hoping to keep kids in…
-
A new school year starts for many Hoosier students in the next two weeks, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. With schools updating their safety plans and…
-
Officials from the South Bend Community School Corporation are reconsidering their reopening plan after hundreds of teachers and parents expressed their…
-
I woke up at 3:00 last Friday morning thinking about a scene in a movie we’d watched the night before. One of the main characters, a police detective, had…
-
Many schools in Northern Indiana start this week. Students will see some changes in a few local districts this year.After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb…
-
For some area teachers, getting enough school supplies for their students is a lot cheaper with help from the non-profit Teacher Store in Elkhart. The…