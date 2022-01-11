-
Thanks to millions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said the city’s 2022 budget will be a “historic”…
The South Bend Common Council passed a bill Monday night that adds about $14.5 million to the city’s existing 2021 budget. The majority of that spending —…
Black Lives Matter South Bend held a press conference Wednesday morning to raise their concerns over the city’s ongoing budget process.BLM’s Jorden Giger…
South Bend Common Council Sidelines Reynolds, Moves Control of Police Review Board To Mayor’s OfficeThe South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city’s Community Police Review Board to the mayor’s office. But…
The South Bend NAACP, Black Lives Matter and other community organizations are urging the Common Council to not change the structure of the city’s…
Moving South Bend Police Review Board To Mayor’s Office Would Destroy Its Credibility, Director SaysDuring an Aug. 4 town hall hosted by Black Lives Matter, South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said moving oversight of the…
Black Lives Matter South Bend Proposes ‘Black People’s Budget’ Ahead Of City’s First Budget HearingsWith the city of South Bend’s 2022 budget hearings set to start this week, local Black Lives Matter leaders released their own Black People’s Budget…
During an August 2 town hall meeting, embattled South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said that over the past month, he’s met…
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…