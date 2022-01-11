-
Indiana has set several new records for daily cases since the COVID-19 variant omicron hit the state.
-
School districts across Indiana are reporting the highest number of staff and student COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
-
This week, Elkhart, Pulaski, Fulton and Kosciusko counties re-entered the “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19 — on the state’s coronavirus tracking map.
-
With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health brought its confirmed COVID-19 deaths total to 19,084. For context, that’s larger…
-
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
-
The Indiana Department of Health added 15,277 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state’s total, pushing it beyond 1.3 million confirmed for the entire…
-
The Indiana Department of Health announced late Wednesday Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for booster shots. This comes after approval for…
-
Three WVPE listener counties are back in the most severe “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19, on Indiana’s coronavirus…
-
Indiana’s hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-positive patients. That includes the state’s largest children’s hospital, Riley Hospital for…
-
The Indiana Department of Health will limit rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at state sites to Hoosiers 18 and younger and symptomatic Hoosiers 50 and…