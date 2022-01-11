coronavirus relief funds

-
The Goshen Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday outlining how the city wants to spend its American Rescue Plan funding.Goshen received nearly $6.7…
The city of Mishawaka received just under $12 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city council heard public comment Monday evening on…
If you want to weigh in on how the city of Mishawaka should spend its American Rescue Plan funding, tonight is your chance. The common council is holding…
Martin University, Indiana’s only predominantly Black higher education institution, will clear past-due account balances for roughly two-thirds of its…
The St. Joseph County Council is set to discuss its first round of spending from the American Rescue Plan Act Tuesday evening. About $10.5 million of the…
South Bend city officials had their first public conversation Wednesday night about how to spend the nearly $59 million the city will receive from the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for allotting $150 million in federal coronavirus rescue funds for local parks and trails, the…