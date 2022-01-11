-
Earlier this week, the Elkhart Common Council approved nearly $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support workforce housing initiatives. At…
Elkhart’s $92.6 million 2022 budget is now in effect after the common council passed a series of bills Monday night approving it.Mayor Rod Roberson told…
The Elkhart Common Council approved federal COVID-19 relief funding Monday to help create a master plan for the city’s downtown. In a memo filed with the…
The Lerner Theatre needs a $1 million investment in a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and the Elkhart Common Council voted…
The Elkhart Common Council approved American Rescue Plan funding for a new small business program Monday. The city’s department of development services…
The Elkhart Common Council dedicated $6.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to two city infrastructure projects at its meeting Sept. 13. The…
The City of Elkhart announced Monday that longtime city councilwoman Mary Olson has died. A release from the city says Olson passed away Monday afternoon…
In Elkhart, a new and improved Tolson Center is one step closer to reality. The common council voted Monday night to transfer ownership of the community…
The Elkhart Common Council dedicated $2.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to two city infrastructure projects at its meeting on Aug. 2. The…
Earlier this month, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson signed an executive order giving two additional paid days off to city employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine…