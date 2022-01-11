-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) fielded questions from Hoosiers in a virtual town hall Thursday on a wide range of topics – from wage growth to health care…
A state energy task force heard testimony in favor of charging some utility customers more when energy demand is at its peak and less when it’s low. This…
Lawmakers may have reached a compromise in a controversial bill regarding where renewable energy projects can be built in Indiana. A new amendment in…
State lawmakers heard from experts on Thursday on what Indiana utilities and regional grid operators are doing to prevent blackouts like the ones in…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order declaring a Michigan state of energy emergency to ensure adequate propane…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has announced it will shut down half of it’s R.M. Schahfer coal plant in Wheatfield by the end of this year. That’s…
Lawmakers want to study a way to reduce costs for utility customers when coal plants retire early.While the rapid transition to renewable energy may save…
One of the challenges for solar companies that want to invest in Indiana is different counties charge different tax rates. A new bill would provide some…
A state House committee voted to extend a task force charged with developing energy policy for Indiana for another two years. But some lawmakers are…
Energy prices in states surrounding Indiana are expected to go up — which could make Indiana more attractive to businesses. That’s according to a new…