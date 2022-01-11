extended unemployment benefits

-
An Indiana court said this week the state did have the authority to end federal unemployment benefits before an end date set by Congress. But it’s too…
Federal unemployment benefit programs, designed to help workers financially survive the pandemic, are now over. While states can use CARES Act money to…
The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed a trial court’s emergency order, which required the state to continue to provide expanded federal unemployment…
Federal unemployment benefits are back on in Indiana. State officials said they’ve already paid 25,000 people on the first day while they also gave…
In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…
Last week, an Indiana judge ordered the state to restart federal unemployment benefits. But so far, the state hasn’t released any firm plans to follow…
Unemployed Hoosiers celebrate after an Indiana judge ordered the state Friday afternoon to restart federal unemployment benefits. That order directs…
In a little less than a month, Indiana will stop payments of all federal unemployment benefits in hopes it will force workers to fill vacant jobs. Tiffany…
A program to extend unemployment benefits for workers who have used up other forms of benefits is ending this week, although data from the U.S. Department…
An extra $600 unemployment benefit (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) ended this Saturday, meaning unemployed Hoosiers will start getting just…