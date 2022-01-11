-
The skyrocketing cost and limited supply of fertilizer, combined with increases in other input costs continues to concern farmers according to the latest…
American farmers are less confident about current and future conditions than they were a month ago, according to the September Ag Economy Barometer…
Today we talk about efforts to get farmers to promote the COVID-19 vaccine in their communities.We also learn about a new fine arts fair coming to…
The Indiana Farm Bureau this week announced a new, streamlined process for farmers to get kill or “take” permits for black vultures that have been preying…
A bipartisan climate bill sponsored by Indiana and Michigan legislators passed the U.S. Senate Thursday. The Growing Climate Solutions Act would establish…
American farmers continue to be more optimistic about their current situation even during an ongoing pandemic. The December Purdue Ag Economy Barometer…
A state Senate bill aims to crack down on farmers and others who deliberately misuse pesticides like dicamba while giving people with minor pesticide…
Rural broadband could be a main focus for Hoosier farmers in the upcoming legislative session. Indiana Farm Bureau delegates compiled a list of issues…
The coronavirus pandemic has caused American farmers to feel less optimistic than before about their present and future. A recent national survey shows…
A survey of farmer sentiment improved slightly in May after dropping substantially the last two months. Most respondents are still concerned about…