For the month of September, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana, about what they do and how they find meaning in their jobs. This week,…
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums chooses zookeepers to manage the survival plans and studbooks for different species throughout North America. These…
It’s still extremely early in the 2024 race for Indiana governor. But the only Republican who’s formally announced his bid is trying to stake an early…
The 2024 race for Indiana governor is officially underway. Republican Eric Doden announced Thursday he’s running for the state’s highest office.Doden said…
Hundreds from Fort Wayne’s Burmese community protested this weekend to condemn the ongoing military coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma. They hope the…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus. Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb.…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police in Indiana fired during a May protest over George Floyd's…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards will prosecute 50 people but drop charges against 45 others who were arrested after…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Amazon delivery station is planned to help speed up deliveries to customers in northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. WANE-TV…
NEW:FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana county councilman has resigned days after he sparked outage by saying during a council meeting that…