ginseng
Indiana News
Decreased ginseng harvest during pandemic not cause for concern yet, according to DNR
Last year’s harvest of Indiana ginseng weighed in at just over 2,500 pounds – a drop from more than 3,500 pounds in 2019 and 3,600 pounds in 2018.That’s…