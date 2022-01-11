-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Tuesday to visit the construction site where the city’s first lead service lines are being…
-
The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency Monday night in response to high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.…
-
Whitmer signs directive on Benton Harbor water, plans to replace all lead service lines in 18 monthsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the state plans to replace all lead service lines in Benton Harbor over the next 18 months.High…
-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for St. Joseph County, Michigan, Tuesday after severe weather earlier this month caused…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Aug. 3 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 80 unit multi-family housing development. The $20…
-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the city of Sturgis will receive economic development grants to fund two recreational vehicle…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for allotting $150 million in federal coronavirus rescue funds for local parks and trails, the…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is traveling to Midland and will provide an update at 11:30 AM regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. You can…
-
Michigan will expand the use of a COVID-19 treatment in hopes of substantially reducing climbing hospitalizations and deaths. Additional doses of...
-
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to keep pushing the White House for more COVID-19 vaccines as the state experiences a spike in…