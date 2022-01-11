Indiana DNR

-
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is increasing hunting, fishing and trapping license fees this year. The agency said rising inflation and…
-
Last year’s harvest of Indiana ginseng weighed in at just over 2,500 pounds – a drop from more than 3,500 pounds in 2019 and 3,600 pounds in 2018.That’s…
-
The number one cause of hunting accidents in Indiana isn’t mishandling firearms, it’s falling out of trees. Falling from a tree stand can mean broken…
-
A federal court has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide whether to make the lake sturgeon a federally protected species.The ancient…
-
Black bears haven’t lived in Indiana since the late 1800s, but earlier this week, one was found just north of Bristol in Elkhart County. While black bears…
-
Though we still don’t know what’s causing a mysterious illness in songbirds, the state said residents in most Indiana counties can fill their bird feeders…
-
Reporting an unfamiliar plant or bug that you see can stop invasive species from spreading. Experts highlighted the importance of citizen watchdogs at…
-
While poison hemlock has been in the state for years, the deadly invasive plant is moving into more urban areas. That’s a problem because it can be fatal…
-
An invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has arrived in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it was found in Switzerland…
-
At a time when more Hoosiers are getting outside, the legislature has made even more budget cuts to Indiana’s underfunded and understaffed environmental…