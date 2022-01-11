-
People who have threatened to harm themselves can be placed on what’s known as suicide watch, where they’re constantly monitored by a mental health professional. But in some prisons, suicide watch works differently.
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb often brags about the Indiana Women’s Prison. Last year, Holcomb showed the prison off to Ivanka Trump. He’s mentioned the prison in his…
-
The Indiana Women’s Prison has taken hard measures to contain the coronavirus. Many inmates in the prison have spent long periods locked in their cells —…