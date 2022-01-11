-
In injunction, judge tells Pendleton Heights High School to treat LGBTQ club like other student clubA judge has granted a preliminary injunction in a case between an east central Indiana high school and a student group represented by the American Civil…
-
Hoosier business leaders around the state are calling for Congress to pass the Equality Act that will extend anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ+…
-
UNDATED (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Aimee Stephens, a Detroit-area transgender woman who was fired by a funeral home after she said she wanted to be recognized as female, has…
-
Hoosiers gathered from across the state for the first LGBTQ Statehouse Day. A group from the ACLU of Indiana, who organized the event, spent the day…
-
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has won the endorsement of one of the nation's largest LGBTQ membership organizations. Equality…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group organizing a Michigan ballot drive to protect LGBT people from discrimination says it will begin collecting signatures after…
-
Goshen College Apologizes For Not Hiring Former Student Super Bowl Coach Based On Sexual OrientationA Goshen College graduate is going on to be the first woman and openly gay NFL coach to head to the Super Bowl. But her time at the college may not have…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group is launching a 2020 ballot initiative to expand Michigan's civil rights law to include anti-discrimination protections for…
-
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard arguments in multiple cases of employee LGBTQ discrimination, and advocates for the community in Indiana say…