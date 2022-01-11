-
The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it is expanding loan forgiveness to 115,000 additional former students of ITT Technical Institute,…
-
The Biden administration recently announced an extension to the student loan payment pause until January 2022. What does this mean for Hoosiers with…
-
Martin University, Indiana’s only predominantly Black higher education institution, will clear past-due account balances for roughly two-thirds of its…
-
Cori Brunson of Fort Wayne was a student at the local ITT Tech campus. She was just three months from being certified as a registered nurse. Then, just…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general says more than 1,000 students who were enrolled at now-closed ITT Technical Institute campuses in the…