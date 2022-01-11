-
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is investigating whether utility customers should pay for the extended outage at the Eagle Valley natural gas…
The skyrocketing cost and limited supply of fertilizer, combined with increases in other input costs continues to concern farmers according to the latest…
American farmers are less confident about current and future conditions than they were a month ago, according to the September Ag Economy Barometer…
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Sierra Club, and Citizens Action Coalition have concerns about a proposed natural gas pipeline that would…
CenterPoint Energy hopes to build two small natural gas plants to help the utility transition to more renewable energy. The utility plans to close most of…
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have fined Northern Indiana Public Service Co. more than $1 million _ the largest in Indiana history _ for…
A state House bill aims to stop Indiana cities from banning gas stoves and other natural gas equipment in new homes and businesses. Cities in states like…
The University of Notre Dame stopped burning coal at its power plant Monday, more than a year ahead of schedule. Notre Dame President, Father John Jenkins…
Nearly 20 years after it’s initial proposal, Indeck Energy broke ground on a $1 billion natural gas energy center in Niles, Michigan. The plant will…