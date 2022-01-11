-
Indiana has set several new records for daily cases since the COVID-19 variant omicron hit the state.
The omicron wave is pushing Michigan’s healthcare systems to their limits. As part of the weekly series MichMash...
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
There is a lot of evidence to suggest that omicron cases are less likely to result in hospitalizations. But while the individual risk of severe infection…
The Indiana Department of Health added 15,277 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state’s total, pushing it beyond 1.3 million confirmed for the entire…
As cases of the omicron variant surge, Beacon Hospitals are reporting some of their highest COVID inpatient numbers in more than a year. Dr. Steven…
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has become reinfected with COVID-19. She tested positive after developing symptoms on Monday, and has been…
Today we catch up on news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then talk to a group of health experts about the omicron variant, testing shortages, updated…
Indiana reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials raise the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. And…
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19…