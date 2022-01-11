-
It’s primary election day in Michigan. Polling places are expected to be equipped with hand sanitizer and sneeze guards as some of the precautions against…
-
Unofficial results being reported by the St. Joseph Co. Clerk's office with 12 of 12 vote centers reporting and with partial absentee results included,…
-
Coronavirus: IN Vote-By-Mail Ballots Due By Noon June 2, State To Investigate Virus Utilities EffectThe Indiana State Department of Health reported 37 additional confirmed deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,907. The state announced more…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is encouraging South Bend voters to raise property taxes for school…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bernie Sanders is looking to Michigan to rekindle his presidential campaign in the same way his surprise primary victory here four…
-
With all precincts reporting, here is a look at where the candidaates stand in the 9-way race between Democratic candidates for South Bend Mayor. These…
-
Voters in South Bend and Elkhart are choosing mayoral candidates in contested primaries.Cities across the region have council vacancies andvoters in the…