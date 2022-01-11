-
People who have threatened to harm themselves can be placed on what’s known as suicide watch, where they’re constantly monitored by a mental health professional. But in some prisons, suicide watch works differently.
A man incarcerated at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County died Friday morning. He was confirmed to have Legionnaires’ disease and had been…
The Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services has announced that 90 cases of the COVID-19 variant have been detected at one of the state's prisons. (You…
A British judge on Monday rejected a U.S. request to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks, citing oppressive conditions at U.S. prison facilities including…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department…
UNDATED (AP) — A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, then bludgeoning her with a shovel before burying her alive, is…
The U.S. government on Wednesday scheduled another federal inmate’s execution, a week after it carried out two death sentences in Indiana.Orlando Hall…
The Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis is on lockdown after women incarcerated there tested positive for COVID-19, according to emails sent to prison…
It had been a while since Stacey heard from her son, who’s incarcerated at Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana. They had an argument a few…
DETROIT (AP) — Almost half of the men incarcerated at a western Michigan prison have tested positive for COVID-19. The Detroit Free Press reports 612 of…