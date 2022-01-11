-
A state Senate bill, SB 147 , would add a type of energy storage to the state’s list of clean energy resources — such as wind and solar. Underground...
Renewable energy advocates and some lawmakers say Hoosiers need better access to solar power to have energy independence. That was the takeaway of this...
According to Duke Energy Indiana's latest 20-year plan, the utility plans to be coal free by 2035 and have about 60 percent of its generating capacity be…
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
About $47 billion in the federal infrastructure bill will go to make communities in the U.S. more resilient to things like flooding, drought, and extreme…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has refined its long-term plans to be mostly powered by renewable energy in the next 20 years. That includes the…
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
The infrastructure deal between U.S. senators and President Joe Biden includes building thousands of miles of transmission lines. Those are things like…
CenterPoint Energy hopes to build two small natural gas plants to help the utility transition to more renewable energy. The utility plans to close most of…
A controversial bill that aimed to standardize where wind and solar farms could be located in the state was withdrawn in the state Senate on Tuesday.…