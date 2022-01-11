resignation

-
Berrien County Health Department Acting Health Officer Courtney Davis has resigned, saying in a statement that she can “no longer effectively do her job”…
-
After months of controversy, Joshua Reynolds has officially resigned as director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Board. A city spokesperson said…
-
The Indiana Career Connections and Talent secretary will step down from her role on June 7. It comes just months after her department was absorbed several…
-
Rep. Christy Stutzman (R-Middlebury) announced Tuesday she is resigning her seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. And she’s blaming Gov. Eric…
-
Rep. Dan Forestal (D-Indianapolis) announced Monday he is immediately resigning his seat in the Indiana House.In a statement, Forestal says the decision…
-
Sunday afternoon South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott announced he was resigning effective immediately. He is resigning from his 1st District…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s Department of Labor is stepping down as the agency disputes a federal investigation’s findings that the agency…
-
Indiana National Guard leader Courtney Carr is retiring in the wake of a defamation lawsuit against him.Gov. Eric Holcomb says he recommended Carr step…
-
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued the following statement via a tweet through the South Bend Police Department's verified Twitter account:…