Renewable energy advocates and some lawmakers say Hoosiers need better access to solar power to have energy independence. That was the takeaway of this...
The biggest solar farm in the U.S. is being built right here in Indiana.Today we hear from people behind the project, as well as Hoosiers who have used…
Leaders of a state energy task force said they won’t get involved in a debate over how to calculate the extra energy people with solar panels deliver to…
Governor Eric Holcomb and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan were both in attendance at a groundbreaking ceremony for a massive solar…
The Elkhart County Commissioners voted Monday to deny the needed zoning changes for a proposed solar farm project. That’s after the county council…
Hoosiers who want solar panels on their home only have a year to install them to get the best return on their investment. Higher net metering rates are…
With some state incentives for solar energy set to end next July, a co-op has launched to help Northern Indiana residents go solar before the deadline.…
Big solar projects in Indiana this year have already doubled the state’s solar capacity. A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association said…
The Indiana NAACP wants investor-owned utilities in the state to offer community-owned solar programs.Community-owned solar allows people who would…
Critics of solar power often point out that unlike coal or natural gas, it isn’t always available when the sun isn’t shining. But one type of solar power…