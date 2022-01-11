-
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels paid a visit to South Bend’s Purdue Polytechnic High School Thursday. South Bend is the newest campus of Purdue…
-
South Bend’s Swanson Traditional School was recently named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.It’s the second school…
-
The South Bend Community School Board passed a new student code of conduct at its meeting on Aug. 16. That’s after the U.S. Department of Justice asked…
-
South Bend Community School Corporation has announced a series of public meetings to take input on how the district should spend federal COVID-19 relief…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation is the most recent local school district to decide how it will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year. The…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation is hosting an all-day restorative justice dialogue on July 26 to kick off its Restorative Justice Week.Kathe…
-
Starting this fall, South Bend Community School Corporation teachers will work an additional 40 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays with no salary increase.…
-
South Bend Community School Corporation's virtual school program is now enrolling full-time students. Covering kindergarten through grade 12, it was…
-
A South Bend Schools employee has been charged with two felony counts of child seduction. Denise Freitag, a 55-year-old special education tutor at Riley…
-
A state committee has chosen a charter school to take over South Bend’s Tarkington Elementary School building, which the school board voted to close…