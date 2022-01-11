-
Today we spend the hour catching up with public media reporters around the state, to dig a little deeper into their latest stories.We'll learn about the…
Indiana will spend $2 million to help fully license special education teachers by offering scholarships for required training and streamlining required…
Students at the Independence Academy in Indianapolis are quick to tell you what they like about the school: their friends — and seeing them in person.Kate…
After years of violating federal special education law, Indiana officials began talks with the U.S. Department of Education last week about their plan to…
Indiana lawmakers are among those worried that the state’s rush to end emergency permits for special education teachers will leave schools with unfilled…
Indiana issued thousands of emergency special education teaching permits in violation of federal law over the last four years — placing some of the…
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Indiana for how it has handled special education during the pandemic.The federal department said in a…
For special education students and their families, finding the right materials and support in schools can be difficult, but the pandemic is forcing…
UPDATE: GARY, Ind. (AP) — A school district in northwestern Indiana says it's seeking to fire a principal after a special needs teacher awarded an…