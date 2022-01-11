Special Programming

-
‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's January installment Monday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio…
-
Ring in 2022 with WVPE!New Year’s Eve - Friday, Dec. 317 PM - Musicians' Memorial 2020On the 2021 Musicians Memorial Special, music host Paul Ingles…
-
Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9 PMAmazon has come a long way since online book sales. In fact, when it comes to revenue, Jeff Bezos’ creation is the…
-
‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's December installment Monday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio…
-
Fridays at 7 PM through Dec. 10The No Compromise podcast series, winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting, is now a series of six one-hour…
-
‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's November installment Monday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio…
-
Monday night (11/1/2021) at 9 p.m. on WVPE 88.1 FM, be prepared to be pleasantly engaged by the polished harmonies and superb musicianship of the…
-
Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9 PMClimate change has long been a threat that loomed in the future, the stuff of computer modeling and expert forecasts, an…
-
‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's October installment Monday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern.Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio…
-
On September 11, 2001, United Flight 93 was hijacked by four Al Qaeda terrorists. The passengers and crew fought back and because of that, the plane…