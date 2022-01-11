-
The City of South Bend is in the process of acquiring the derelict Drewry’s Brewery site on the city’s northwest side. County and city officials announced…
-
St. Joseph County will soon be the home for up to 60 resettled Afghan refugees, and several local nonprofits are collaborating to help them settle in.Last…
-
Both Elkhart and St. Joseph County recently passed their budgets for the 2022 fiscal year. The St. Joseph County Council passed a roughly $192 million…
-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted to establish the county’s redistricting process Tuesday.State and local lawmakers are required to redraw the…
-
Created in August 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Motels4Now program provides low-barrier shelter for the chronically homeless in the…
-
The Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium last week, but emergency rental assistance is still available. St. Joseph County…
-
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…
-
Though we still don’t know what’s causing a mysterious illness in songbirds, the state said residents in most Indiana counties can fill their bird feeders…
-
The St. Joseph County Department of Health reported Friday that the West Nile Virus has been found in northern Osceola. There are no human cases so far,…
-
The St. Joseph County Council is set to discuss its first round of spending from the American Rescue Plan Act Tuesday evening. About $10.5 million of the…