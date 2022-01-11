-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard, the state police continues to augment its presence at the Capitol and crews…
UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2021):LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has banned the open carry of guns in the state Capitol a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S.…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state commission has approved a slimmed down project to build a $40 million welcome center on the lawn of the Michigan statehouse…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pride flags are flying on the state office building in Lansing for the first time in Michigan's history.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer…