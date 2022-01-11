-
New numbers from the Indiana State Supreme Court show low participation in the eviction diversion program launched in November.Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10,…
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the latest federal eviction moratorium Thursday, tenant advocates say it will be a race against the clock to…
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…
The Indiana House voted Wednesday to overturn a 2020 veto made by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The measure that hampers local efforts to increase tenant rights and…
Indiana will launch a settlement arbitration tool for Hoosier landlords and renters as it braces for a flood of evictions when the state’s eviction…