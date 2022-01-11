-
Some South Bend council members joined residents of the city’s Monroe Park neighborhood Friday night to tour an area nearby that has been a homeless…
-
South Bend residents and members of the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association are calling on City officials to immediately open a 24-hour homeless shelter.…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — People living near a South Bend church where the homeless have formed a tent encampment on the property are asking the city to…
-
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and the Common Council discussed possible solutions for the City’s homeless population during a meeting Tuesday night. This…
-
The homeless who are staying in tents near downtown South Bend were given until 10 a.m. Tuesday to disperse. But they didn’t start leaving until late this…
-
The City of South Bend is in the beginning stages of coming up with short-term and long-term solutions for the City’s homeless population. This comes in…