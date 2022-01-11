-
Indiana House Republicans are advancing a bill that would provide $1 billion in tax cuts. They say the cuts will attract business to the state, but some mayors are worried about the potential impact on their communities and are planning to fight the cuts.
Terre Haute is finally back on track to get a casino more than two years after the legislature made it possible.The Indiana Gaming Commission chose…
Terre Haute is about to commemorate a part of its history – one it has largely avoided for the last century. In 1901, a lynch mob murdered a Black man…
The U.S. Department of Justice has settled with a health care company accused of filing hundreds of thousands of dollars in false claims at the federal…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Correction faces paying more than $500,000 in legal fees in its unsuccessful fight to keep its execution…
CHICAGO (AP) — An Associated Press review of court filings shows executioners who put 13 inmates to death during the Trump presidency offered sanitized,…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of civil rights and advocacy organizations are calling on the Biden administration to immediately halt federal executions after…
CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Biden is the first sitting president to openly oppose the death penalty, and officials say he's discussed the possibility of…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, completed in short windows over a few weeks, likely acted as a superspreader…
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal inmate who could be executed less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office was a gang member who was…