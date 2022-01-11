-
Gov. Eric Holcomb responded to Attorney General Todd Rokita’s statements that he doesn’t trust the state’s COVID-19 data. The governor called the comments…
-
Photo credit: The Biden administration's order requires vaccinations of all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid.Credit…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing state agencies to find a way to legally challenge new federal regulations requiring workplace vaccinations.It would have…
-
Indiana’s embattled former Attorney General Curtis Hill says he’s considering a future run for political office. But, speaking at an event in Noblesville…
-
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urged federal lawmakers this week not to approve legislation strengthening a federal voting rights law.The measure…
-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court on Tuesday. The case was brought by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which…
-
Attorney General Todd Rokita is trying again to block the governor’s lawsuit over an emergency powers law.Rokita is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to…
-
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita lost in court again over a controversial emergency powers law recently created by the General Assembly.The new law,…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the Indiana General Assembly over emergency power legislation can move forward – despite Attorney General Todd…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new attorney general is being paid by private businesses for consulting work, including $25,000 a year for advising a…