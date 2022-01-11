-
Indiana’s unemployment rate for October fell to just 3 percent in November, the lowest it’s been in more than two decades. Another record level was set…
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boone County — just northwest of Indianapolis — saw the highest percent growth in jobs of anywhere in the…
Last month, Amazon announced plans for two facilities in Elkhart County — a robotics fulfillment center and delivery station — both projected to open in…
Indiana’s unemployment rate for September was 4 percent, dropping very slightly from the month before. Meanwhile, the head of the Indiana Department of…
An Indiana court said this week the state did have the authority to end federal unemployment benefits before an end date set by Congress. But it’s too…
Hoosier businesses are back to dealing with the issues that were top of mind prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey…
Indiana's August unemployment rate remained stuck at 4.1 percent for the third month in a row. The state lost both employed and unemployed workers from…
More than 60 percent of Michiana employers hired workers in the last six months, and 80 percent are planning to hire more this year. That’s according to a…
Federal unemployment benefit programs, designed to help workers financially survive the pandemic, are now over. While states can use CARES Act money to…
In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…