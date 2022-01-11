-
The Indiana Senate Education and Career Development Committee held its first meeting of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday. Members took their first…
-
South Bend Community School Corporation's virtual school program is now enrolling full-time students. Covering kindergarten through grade 12, it was…
-
Indiana is seeking more $154 million from individuals and businesses with ties to Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Academy, online public…
-
Lawmakers in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly have approved legislation to provide full funding for schools operating virtually during the…
-
An agricultural-focused charter school is under scrutiny from the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE), because according to the board's legal counsel…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new state audit report says two Indiana online charter schools accused of inflating their enrollments inappropriately paid nearly…