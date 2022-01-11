-
In 2019, 146 workers died on the job in Indiana according to an annual report from the country’s largest federation of unions. The group continues to call…
-
Indiana Senate Democrats say that without accountability, the state’s workplace safety guidelines around COVID-19 fall short. They say their offices…
-
Members of the Indiana 2020 Two-Way asked us about what work might look like as Indiana slowly reopens sectors of the economy. To join, text “elections”…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says that he’ll detail the future of the “Stay-At-Home” order Friday and may give safety guidelines to allow some businesses to reopen.…
-
As of Thursday, Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received close to 6,000 non-formal complaints related to COVID-19. About half…
-
A resolution passed by in the House Monday would honor those killed or injured at work. It would formally recognize April 28 as Workers Memorial…