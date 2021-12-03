© 2022 WVPE
WVPE is your gateway to green and sustainable resources in Michiana. Sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This is accomplished by finding a balance between businesses, the environment, and our society (people, planet, and profit).State, National and International resources on sustainability include:The Environmental Protection AgencyThe Natural StepSustainability Dictionary45 Sustainability Resources You Need to Know Explore ways to support sustainability in the Michiana area through the Green Links Directory.Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-3:30pm"Global Warming: A Hot Topic"Sept. 17, 19, 24, and 26All sessions are from 2-3:30pmGreencroft Goshen Community Center in the Jennings Auditorium1820 Greencroft Blvd.Goshen, IN 46526The event will look at possible solutions and suffering as well as consequences beyond warmer weather. The event will examine what other civilizations have or haven’t done when faced with environmental problems. Plus there will be an exploration of the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do? Paul Meyer Reimer teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College. The events are presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute. The Institute can be reached at: (574) 536-8244lifelonglearning@live.comhttp://life-learn.org/

Grab your camera and help science! King tides are crashing onto California beaches

By Vanessa Romo
Published December 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST
A remote-controlled RC surfer riding a king tide wave during the astronomical event last year, in Huntington Beach, Calif. The National Weather Service says the California coast will see unusually high and low tides over the weekend.
Damian Dovarganes
/
Over the weekend, the moon, Earth and sun will all come into alignment, causing the California coast to see unusually high tides, known as king tides.

The planetary confluence combined with the gravitational pull of the sun and moon will bring some of the highest and lowest tides of the year and could lead to localized flooding in some coastal communities, particularly the San Francisco Bay Area.

Though the NWS has issued beach hazard advisories in the Southern California region, no significant damage is expected.

"These tides will peak during the mid to late morning," the NWS said on Friday, adding that "the lowest low tides of the season will follow hours later in the afternoons." The king tides tidal readings are expected to peak on Saturday.

King tides are normal occurrences that can happen multiple times a year when a new moon or full moon are closest to Earth and Earth is closest to the sun.

Water from a "king tide" floods a staircase along the Embarcadero in San Francisco in January 2017.
Jeff Chiu / AP
/
They are of particular interest to environmental scientists, who say that while the tidal shifts are not a part of climate change, they do provide a glimpse of what higher sea levels could look like as a result of global warming and the damage that can cause local communities. They are indicators of how and where rising water levels can extend further inland, especially when they occur under storm conditions. And, in addition to increased flooding, encroaching waves erode beaches and cliffs, and raise coastal groundwater levels.

In August 2020, the California Legislative Analyst's Office reported:

"Scientific estimates suggest the magnitude of sea‑level rise (SLR) in California could be at least half of one foot in 2030 and as much as seven feet by 2100. Moreover, storm surges, exceptionally high 'king tides,' or El Niño events could produce notably higher water levels than SLR alone."

According to the same study, up to $10 billion worth of existing property in California is likely to be underwater by 2050. An additional $6 billion to $10 billion will be at risk during high tides.

California King Tide Project organizers are asking residents and visitors to photograph and share images of the phenomenon over the weekend, "to create a record of changes to our coast and estuaries." The photos will be added to a map of this season's king tides, according to the group.

The organization is also leading guided walks and activities for the public at various beaches over the weekend.

Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
